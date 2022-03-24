Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells 5,207 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,851.36.

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

