PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.91. 53,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,418. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.34 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.