Ellevest Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 151,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

