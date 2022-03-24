Ellevest Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after buying an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $163.20. 15,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

