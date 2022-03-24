Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.88. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 1,539 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $824.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.