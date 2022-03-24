Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $92.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $81.65. 1,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,760. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

