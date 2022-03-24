Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.77.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.37. 168,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,526. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

