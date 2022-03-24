Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $707.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.58.
About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
