Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $707.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

