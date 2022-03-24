CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $50.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,118. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.