Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,825 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 27,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,324. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

