Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 215,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,755. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

