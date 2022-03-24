Ellevest Inc. Acquires 5,561 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 315,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.