Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.