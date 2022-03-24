Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 5.7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.