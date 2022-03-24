Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $29.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.79. 18,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 198.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.