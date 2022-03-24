Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.