Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Target Price at GBX 77.50

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

CINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 33.88 ($0.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,159. The stock has a market cap of £465.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 26.27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 107.85 ($1.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.59.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.