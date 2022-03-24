Ellevest Inc. Purchases 4,261 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in HSBC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 212,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 231,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

