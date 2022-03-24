Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.40 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.66 billion and $6.40 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00109060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,657,279,615 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

