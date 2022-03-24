Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $3.30 million and $382.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00424496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00100950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

