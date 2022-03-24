The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

