Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £20,041.74 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60).

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 417.10 ($5.49). 796,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,921. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 459.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 428.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.99) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.10) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.03) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.38).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

