Cordasco Financial Network Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.09. 235,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

