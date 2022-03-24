Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.39. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 6,304 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

