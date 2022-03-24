First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.43

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 40545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

