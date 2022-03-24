Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,150,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

