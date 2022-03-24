Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading 9.6% Higher

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 20,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 691,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $559.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

