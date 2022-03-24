DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,053. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.