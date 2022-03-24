Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,592 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of Vale by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,413,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 930,226 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,147,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000.

VALE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 880,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,382,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

