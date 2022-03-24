Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) by 381.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QIWI in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

QIWI remained flat at $$5.67 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI plc has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $355.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

