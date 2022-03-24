Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 407 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,730 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 5,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,958. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.47%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

