Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 57.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.83 ($0.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($309,373.35).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 49.72 ($0.65). The company had a trading volume of 114,163,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,799,953. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.38. The company has a market cap of £35.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

