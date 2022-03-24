FIO Protocol Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.65 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,323,624 coins and its circulating supply is 483,590,094 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

