Stelco (TSE:STLC) Lifted to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STLC. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.85.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock traded up C$3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.52. 209,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,944. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.22. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$56.88.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.