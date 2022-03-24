Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Okta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

OKTA stock traded down $11.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 93,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

