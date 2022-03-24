Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 7,689 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UGI by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

UGI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. 1,726,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

