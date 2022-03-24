Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 4,185 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after buying an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 95,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 69,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,841. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

