Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $110,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.62. 937,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,364. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

