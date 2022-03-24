FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FCN traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.29. 165,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

