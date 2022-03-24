9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NMTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 4,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,314. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

In related news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 254,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 240,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

