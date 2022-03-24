Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $493,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.73. 1,408,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,099,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

