Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.80. 1,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,562. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89.

