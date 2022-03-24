Brokerages Anticipate Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34).

Several brokerages have commented on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

ATXS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 34,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,896. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

