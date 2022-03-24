Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 59,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after buying an additional 302,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

IGHG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 154,205 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

