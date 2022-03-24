Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $10,720,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 63.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 4,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

