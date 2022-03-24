Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,306. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,958,000 after buying an additional 69,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,438,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after buying an additional 366,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

