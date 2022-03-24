The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.