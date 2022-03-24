Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $608,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,372. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

