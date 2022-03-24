Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.69. 14,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.61. The firm has a market cap of $273.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

