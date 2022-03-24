HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 10,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,323. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -879.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in HealthEquity by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 86,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

